MLC polls indicate CM lost confidence of people: Somireddy

Former Minister and YSR district in-charge Somi Reddy Chandra Mohan Reddy has advised the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop 'cruel politics' and rule the state properly.





Addressing a press conference after participating in a party programme here on Saturday, he said the outcome of MLC elections clearly indicates that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has lost the confidence of people and added the same tempo would be repeated against YSRCP in the coming 2024 general elections.

Stating that state is not jagir of Jagan, he remarked that people were well aware of how the government was functioning and they will teach a fitting lesson to CM at appropriate time. The TDP leader recalled that earlier Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that his party would rule the state without opposition by securing all 175 seats in the next elections.

He predicted that TDP will win 155 seats in 2024 elections and YSRCP will play the role of opposition leader in ensuing elections. He said the people in 108 assembly segments exercised their franchise against the YSRCP government in the present MLC elections. "This mandate of public is like a slap on the YSRCP government for adopting anti-people policies in the last four years," he said. Party leaders Govardhan Reddy and Janardhan were present.



