MLC Sheikh Sabji's last rites held with state honours in Eluru

The last rites of MLC Sheikh Sabji conducted in Eluru with state honours. The funeral procession of Sheikh Sabji, leader of the teacher movement and member of the legislative council, began in Eluru on Sunday. On this occasion, CPM State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, many party leaders and activists who went to Eluru paid tribute to Sabji. Collector Prasanna Venkatesh issued an order to conduct the funeral with government formalities. As Sabji's daughter Asrifa arrived in Eluru on Sunday morning from America, the family members made arrangements for Sabji's last rites.

Sabji's body was taken to UTF district office in Eluru directly from Ashram Hospital at 10 am today. He was kept there for a while and then taken to the indoor stadium opposite the Collectorate for public viewing. Many celebrities participated in this final farewell. CPM State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao along with CPM leaders, MLCs I. Venkateswara Rao, K. Lakshmana Rao, former MLC V. Balasubramaniam, UTF state leaders, leaders of CITU, and leaders of various public associations and district officials visited his body and paid their respects. Later, his dead body was cremated with official rites.

It may be recalled that MLC Sheikh Sabji died in a road accident at Undi mandal Cherukuwada in West Godavari district. Meanwhile, the family members have expressed doubts about his death. Sheikh Sabji's son and brother alleged that the death was not an accident but a murder. They alleged that the MLC, who was supporting the teachers, was arbitrarily eliminated before the upcoming elections.

