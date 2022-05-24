MLC staged accident scene to cover murder: SP

Kakinada: Anant Uday Bhaskar, YSRCP MLC, on Monday surrendered before the police here in connection with a case relating to the death of his former driver under suspicious circumstances.

With pressure mounting for the arrest of Bhaskar, he surrendered before the police. The Member of Legislative Council (MLC) was produced before a magistrate on Monday night and sent to judicial custody. SP Ravindranath addressing the media said that the MLC Anant after a heated argument with the driver, hit him and driver's head was smashed with the impact of an iron grill.

The SP said that after learning he died, Anant took the body to some other place and staged an accident scene.

The MLC came to Subrahmanyam's house in Kakinada town with his body in the car in the wee hours of May 20. He told the driver's family that Subrahmanyam died in a road accident.

However, Subrahmanyam's parents did not believe his version and insisted that the MLC show them the evidence. They alleged that the MLC did not answer them and left the place in another vehicle leaving behind the body along with his car. The SP said the investigation would continue to check the veracity of his statements. The family members said Subrahmanyam had worked as driver to Bhaskar for five years and had recently quit the job. However, the MLC was occasionally calling him for some work. They claimed that on May 19, the MLC took Subrahmanyam in his car and later sent a message to his brother that he died in an accident.