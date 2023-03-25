MLC urges CM to release funds for Jeedipalle oustees

MLC Shivarama Reddy met the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday urged him to release rehabilitation package for the oustees of Jeedipalle reservoir project. Speaking to media after meeting the CM in his chambers, the MLC said he also brought to his attention some of the problems in Uravakonda constituency.





He said the people, who sacrificed their lands for the Jeedipalle project, were not paid compensation for parting with their lands. The R&R package was not given to the displaced farmers of the project. The chief minister responded by immediately calling for the attention of officials concerned and instructed them to take the MLC into confidence before payment of compensation to them. He apprised Jagan Mohan Reddy that teaching faculty posts were not sanctioned to junior colleges sanctioned at Uravakonda, Mudigubba and Gudibanda. He requested the chief minister to sanction posts both administrative and teaching faculty posts.



