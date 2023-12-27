MLC Vamsi Krishna joins Jana Sena party, says he will work with dedication

MLC Vamsi Krishna officially joined the Jana Sena party in the presence of Pawan on Wednesday. Pawan Kalyan has welcomed him into the party. Speaking on the occasion, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that he has been in contact with Vamshikrishna Yadav, a strong leader in North Coastal Andhra, since 2009.

Pawan expressed his admiration for Vamsi Krishna's work as a young leader since his days as the president of Yuvarajyam. He warmly welcomed Vamsi Krishna and stated that Vamsi Krishna's decision to join Janasena was like coming home.

Vamsi Krishna, in his speech, emphasized that he joined Janasena based on principles. He mentioned that he had narrowly lost twice as an MLA in the previous elections but was successful in winning as an MLC. He expressed his commitment to standing by the party in all aspects and his desire to grow as a leader for the entire state rather than being confined to one constituency.

Vamsi Krishna thanked PAC Chairman Manohar for organizing the event in an orderly manner and opined that the upcoming elections will determine the future of Andhra Pradesh and highlighted the importance of development in North Coastal Andhra and the entire state.

Pawan Kalyan called for everyone to work together towards the development of Andhra Pradesh and to provide a better future for the youth. He assured Vamsi Krishna that the party would stand by him.