MLC votes counting begin in Srikakulam

Both graduates and local bodies constituencies MLC votes counting process begin at government polytechnic college in Srikakulam.

Election observer, H.ArunKumar, district collector Srikesh B Lathakar and joint collector, M Naveen supervising counting process. Regarding local bodies constituency MLC, YSRCP candidate, Narthu Ramarao got 632 votes and independent candidate supported by the opposition TDP got 108 votes. But officials not declare result officially.