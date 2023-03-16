  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MLC votes counting begin in Srikakulam

MLC votes counting begin in Srikakulam
x

MLC votes counting begin in Srikakulam

Highlights

Both graduates and local bodies constituencies MLC votes counting process begin at government polytechnic college in Srikakulam.

Both graduates and local bodies constituencies MLC votes counting process begin at government polytechnic college in Srikakulam.

Election observer, H.ArunKumar, district collector Srikesh B Lathakar and joint collector, M Naveen supervising counting process. Regarding local bodies constituency MLC, YSRCP candidate, Narthu Ramarao got 632 votes and independent candidate supported by the opposition TDP got 108 votes. But officials not declare result officially.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X