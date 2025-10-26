Mock drill held to strengthen emergency preparedness

Visakhapatnam: Strengthening the preparedness of the institution, a fire safety mock drill was carried out at the GITAM Dental College and Hospital on Saturday. The mock drill simulated a real-life fire emergency, making sure that the students, teaching, non-teaching staff and dental doctors are well-prepared and respond swiftly to the situation.

The exercise included sounding of the fire alarm, evacuation of buildings to designated assembly points and live demonstrations of firefighting techniques and use of fire safety equipment.

Personnel from security, sanitation, mechanical and electrical departments guided the participants through the emergency plan, ensuring smooth coordination and adherence to safety protocols.

Speaking on the occasion, institution’s safety officer KP Chakradhar emphasised that such drills play a crucial role in improving response time, coordination and confidence among staff and students during emergencies.

“Conducting these mock drills helps us identify potential gaps in our emergency plans and provides an opportunity to fine-tune procedures for better preparedness,” he added. A large number of faculty members, non-teaching staff, dental doctors and students took part in the event.

Organised under the supervision of the institution’s directorate of safety and security, the exercise was aimed at testing and strengthening the institution’s emergency preparedness and response procedures.