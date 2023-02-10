Model code of conduct comes into force ahead of MLC polls

Tirupati/Chittoor: After the Election Commission of India has released the schedule for the Biennial MLC elections, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena held a review meeting with Tirupati and Chittoor Collectors K Venkataramana Reddy and M Hari Nayaranan over the poll preparedness along with other officials.

The notification for the elections will be released on February 16 and the model code of conduct has come into force from Thursday itself. Tirupati Collector Venkataramana Reddy told the CEO that as per the final roll prepared by December 30, 2022, there are 5,882 voters in the teachers' constituency in the district for which 38 polling centres will be set up. In the graduates' constituency, the district has 86,906 voters and 62 polling centres have been set up for them. There are 168 claims for teachers and 1,214 for graduate constituencies which will be resolved speedily. Training for presiding officers, APOs, route officers and others will be held and foolproof police bandobast will be arranged for the smooth conduct of the polls. Webcasting will be arranged at all the polling booths. DRO M Srinivasa Rao, Civic Chief Anupama Anjali, RDOs V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and Kiran Kumar and other officials were present.

In Chittoor, Collector M Hari Narayanan told the CEO that for the graduates' constituency, 54,237 votes were enrolled in Chittoor district for which 51 polling stations were identified. Similarly, for the teachers' constituency, 3,545 voters were enrolled and 33 polling centres were set up. The list of employees required for the conduct of polls is being readied. DRO N Raja Sekhar was also present.