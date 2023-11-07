Moderate to Heavy rains likely to hit parts of Andhra Pradesh today

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has predicted moderate to heavy rains coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema amid formation of surface circulation over south Tamil Nadu, which is expected to move west-northwest and enter the Arabian Sea in the next three days. The surface circulation is likely to turn into a low pressure tomorrow.



The moderate rains likely to hit Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor, Sri Sathyasai, Tirupati, and Kadapa districts parts of Kurnool, Nandyala, Anantapur, and Chittoor districts while Light rain is also likely in Alluri Sitaramaraju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, and Krishna districts.

Meanwhile, Kandukuru in Nellore district has received rainfall of 115.6 mm yesterday followed by Kavali in Nellore district 101.8, Tirupati 62, Udayagiri in Nellore district 61.2, Tada in Tirupati district 57.8, Sattenapalle in Palnadu district 54.4, Ongole in Prakasam district 47.8, Addaki in Bapatla district 45.6, Chittoor 44.4, Kadapa district. 42.4 in Rajupalem, Palnadu district 43 mm in Macherla, 35.8 in Venkatagiri of Tirupati district, 30.2 in Nambulipulikunta of Srisatyasai district, 30.2 in Chittoor jalla Palasamudram and 30 mm in Brahmasamudram of Anantapur district.