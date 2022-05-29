Modi for Bhimavaram on July 4

Vijayawada: Is BJP slowly focussing on Andhra Pradesh? While in Telangana, first top leaders visited the state and then Modi addressed a meeting at the Begumpet airport.

But in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bhimavaram on July 4. He will be participating in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitharamaraju. However, BJP national president JP Nadda would visit Rajahmundry on June 7 ahead of PM's visit.

According to state BJP president Somu Veerraju, Alluri Sitharamaraju's birth anniversary celebrations will be organized at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, Bhimavaram and in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad for a period of one year as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations commemorating 75 years of Indian independence, said Veeraraju, while speaking at a private function in Akividu on Saturday. He said Modi will attend the 125 birth anniversary in Mogallu in Palakoderu Mandal, the birthplace of the revolutionary leader.