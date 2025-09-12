Modi govt is working towards enhancing self-reliance: Madhav

Visakhapatnam: The BJP state chief PVN Madhav said that there is a need to end the domination of the United States of America. As part of the Sarathyam Yatra organised here on Thursday, he expressed anger over US President Trump’s tax policy.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking steps towards self-reliance. Madhav said that people should work with the spirit of Make in India and the consumption of the country-made products should increase.

He stated that the BJP has been strengthened in Anakapalli district and that there is no shortage of leadership for the BJP. He believed that by winning CM Ramesh as an MP of Anakapalli, the party became stronger than ever.

Speaking at the meeting, MP CM Ramesh stressed that Anakapalli district has developed a lot in all sectors after the NDA government came to power.

Meanwhile, former chairman of Visakhapatnam Kakinada Petroleum Chemical and Petro-Chemical Investment Region (VKPCPCIR) and former YSR Congress Party state secretary Chokkakula Venkata Rao joined the BJP in the presence of party state president PVN Madhav and Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh along with Sabbavaram former vice-MPP Chokkakula Govinda.

Speaking on the occasion, Chokkakula Venkata Rao mentioned that he joined the party after being attracted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance. The country would achieve top place across the globe within a short span under the leadership of the Prime Minister, he added.

Party state vice president P Venu Gopal, state secretaries Kethireddy Surendra Mohan and Reddy Pavani, district president Dwarapureddy Parameswara Rao, Elamanchili Municipal chairperson Peela Rama Kumari, state leaders E Srirama Murthy, Boddeti Kasiviswanath, participated in the programme.