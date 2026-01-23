98th Academy Awards nominations announced

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards have officially been unveiled, setting the stage for an exciting awards season. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has emerged as the biggest frontrunner, dominating the list with a massive 16 nominations across major and technical categories. Close on its heels is Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another, which secured 14 nominations, making it one of the strongest contenders this year.

Guillermo del Toro’s much-anticipated Frankenstein also made a strong impact, earning recognition across key creative and technical categories. Timothée Chalamet continued his impressive run with Marty Supreme, which picked up nine nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

On the Indian front, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film. However, it failed to make it to the final shortlist.

The nominations were announced during a live broadcast from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles, revealed by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman on Good Morning America and the Oscars’ official YouTube channel.

The prestigious 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Comedian and television host Conan O’Brien will helm the ceremony, promising a grand and entertaining night celebrating the best of global cinema.



