98th Academy Awards nominations announced
‘Sinners’ leads the race with 16 nods
The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards have officially been unveiled, setting the stage for an exciting awards season. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has emerged as the biggest frontrunner, dominating the list with a massive 16 nominations across major and technical categories. Close on its heels is Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another, which secured 14 nominations, making it one of the strongest contenders this year.
Guillermo del Toro’s much-anticipated Frankenstein also made a strong impact, earning recognition across key creative and technical categories. Timothée Chalamet continued his impressive run with Marty Supreme, which picked up nine nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor.
On the Indian front, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film. However, it failed to make it to the final shortlist.
The nominations were announced during a live broadcast from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles, revealed by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman on Good Morning America and the Oscars’ official YouTube channel.
The prestigious 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Comedian and television host Conan O’Brien will helm the ceremony, promising a grand and entertaining night celebrating the best of global cinema.
98th Academy Awards: Nominees List
|
Category
|
Nominees
|
Best Picture
|
Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners, Train Dreams
|
Best Director
|
Chloé Zhao (Hamnet), Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value), Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
|
Best Actress
|
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Emma Stone (Bugonia)
|
Best Actor
|
Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
|
Best Supporting Actor
|
Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Delroy Lindo (Sinners), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another), Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
|
Best Supporting Actress
|
Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value), Amy Madigan (Weapons), Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
|
Best International Feature Film
|
The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirât (Spain), The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
|
Best Original Screenplay
|
Blue Moon, It Was Just an Accident, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Sinners
|
Best Adapted Screenplay
|
Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, One Battle After Another, Train Dreams
|
Best Original Score
|
Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, One Battle After Another, Sinners
|
Best Visual Effects
|
Avatar: Fire and Ash, F1, Jurassic World: Rebirth, The Lost Bus, Sinners
|
Best Animated Feature
|
Arco, Elio, KPop: Demon Hunters, Little Amelie, Zootopia 2
|
Best Original Song
|
Diane Warren: Relentless, KPop: Demon Hunters, Sinners, Viva Verdi!, Train Dreams