  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
Entertainment

98th Academy Awards nominations announced

  • Created On:  23 Jan 2026 7:00 PM IST
98th Academy Awards nominations announced
X

‘Sinners’ leads the race with 16 nods

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards have officially been unveiled, setting the stage for an exciting awards season. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has emerged as the biggest frontrunner, dominating the list with a massive 16 nominations across major and technical categories. Close on its heels is Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another, which secured 14 nominations, making it one of the strongest contenders this year.

Guillermo del Toro’s much-anticipated Frankenstein also made a strong impact, earning recognition across key creative and technical categories. Timothée Chalamet continued his impressive run with Marty Supreme, which picked up nine nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

On the Indian front, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film. However, it failed to make it to the final shortlist.

The nominations were announced during a live broadcast from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles, revealed by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman on Good Morning America and the Oscars’ official YouTube channel.

The prestigious 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Comedian and television host Conan O’Brien will helm the ceremony, promising a grand and entertaining night celebrating the best of global cinema.


98th Academy Awards: Nominees List

Category

Nominees

Best Picture

Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners, Train Dreams

Best Director

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet), Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value), Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Delroy Lindo (Sinners), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another), Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value), Amy Madigan (Weapons), Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best International Feature Film

The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirât (Spain), The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon, It Was Just an Accident, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, One Battle After Another, Train Dreams

Best Original Score

Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, One Battle After Another, Sinners

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash, F1, Jurassic World: Rebirth, The Lost Bus, Sinners

Best Animated Feature

Arco, Elio, KPop: Demon Hunters, Little Amelie, Zootopia 2

Best Original Song

Diane Warren: Relentless, KPop: Demon Hunters, Sinners, Viva Verdi!, Train Dreams


Tags

98th Academy Awards nominationsOscars 2026 frontrunnersRyan Coogler SinnersLeonardo DiCaprio filmIndia at the Oscars
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

2nd T20I: Harshit, Kuldeep come in as India elect to bowl; NZ bring in Henry, Foulkes and Siefert

2nd T20I: Harshit, Kuldeep come in as India elect to bowl; NZ bring in Henry, Foulkes and Siefert

National News

More
Share it
X