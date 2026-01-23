Jaish Terrorist Killed In Joint Security Operation In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kathua

A joint operation by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district resulted in the killing of a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist on Thursday. The encounter took place during a coordinated action involving the Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group, and the Central Reserve Police Force.

Officials confirmed that the militant was a Pakistani national identified as Usman. Acting on specific intelligence, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Billawar area, where contact was soon established with the terrorist. In a swift and targeted action, the joint team neutralised him.

The Jammu IGP confirmed the development, stating that the operation was carried out by a small police team working closely with the Army and CRPF. The Army’s Rising Star Corps also shared details, noting that the operation was based on credible inputs and that search operations in the area are still underway to ensure there are no remaining threats.