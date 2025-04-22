Modification sought for GO sanctioning SC corporation loans

Visakhapatnam: Visthrutha Dalita Sanghala Aikya Vedika state convener Boosi Venkata Rao demanded the NDA government to modify the GO for sanctioning SC corporation loans in accordance with market needs, businesses that are in demand.

A memorandum was written to the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu suggesting some amendments in the GO and submitted to the District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Venkata Rao said that if loans are given only to shops specified by the government, there is a possibility of misuse of the subsidy. He appealed to the government to modify schemes based on the business interests of the youth.

Speaking on the occasion, the vedika representative Sodadasi Sudhakar said that the government should encourage women vendors who sell fruits and vegetables on the streets. Businesses such as tent houses, LED screen supplies, aquaculture, tractors, chicken, sheep and goat farms, dental labs and eye lab machines were also included in the list, he mentioned. The vedika representatives also demanded loans for fancy, xerox and medical shops. D Nirmala, Kasturi Venkata Rao and Boddu Krishna were present.