Mohit Reddy's 41-day Maha padayatra concludes in Tummalagunta

Tirupati: YSRCP youth leaders and Tirupati Rural MPP (Mandal Praja Parishad) president Chevireddy Mohit Reddy's 41-day Maha padayatra came to an end after his door-to-door visit in Tummalagunta village on Sunday. The young leader received a tumultuous welcome from the villagers including women, who welcomed him with traditional Harati in the

village, on the last day of his padayatra, which was taken up as part of 'Gadapa Gadapaku Manaprabhutvam' mass contact programme by the ruling YSRCP at the behest of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mohit, who began his padayatra with the blessing of his father Chandragiri MLA and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy in Tirumala Nagar 41 days back, covered 34 panchayats in Tirupati rural mandal. He visited all 67,756 houses in 197 villages and also 37 village secretariats and received petitions and resolved many of them then there like providing wheelchairs to differently abled, recommending water supply connection and pension etc. Expressing solidarity, many YSRCP senior leaders including Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Audimulam, MPs P Mithun Reddy, Dr M Gurumoorthy and others also joined in the padayatra and lauded Mohit strenuous efforts to reach out the needy in the rural areas. Marking the successful completion of the padayatra, YSRCP youth wing organised a blood donation camp in Thummalagunta in which 52 donated blood. Thanking party leaders and activists for their support, Mohit said the padayatra provided him a unique opportunity to meet the rural people at their doorsteps to get feedback on government schemes and know the problems for solution. "Their affection showered on me instilled confidence to work with renewed vigour for the people and party,'' he said beamingly expressing his joy for the completion of padayatra.