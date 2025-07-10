Live
MoHUA secretary assures support for affordable housing in Sri City
Secretaryin the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Srinivas R Katikitala assured the ministry’s full support for initiatives aimed at inclusive urban development and housing accessibility.
During his visit to Sri City on Wednesday, he advised the Sri City team to study successful housing models from other industrial regions and come forward with innovative proposals aligned with MoHUA’s mission.
The Secretary engaged in an in-depth discussion on the current occupancy levels of industrial plots, future expansion strategies, service infrastructure and the increasing demand for diverse housing categories — particularly dormitories and affordable housing for low-income groups.
President (Operations) Satish Kamat outlined the township’s comprehensive sustainability measures, including efficient water resource management, wastewater recycling, solid waste management and green initiatives. Emphasising the township’s unique ‘Walk to Work’ concept, he requested support from the Ministry to enhance urban liveability for the growing workforce.
Joint Secretary for AMRUT in MoHUA Isha Kalia, Tirupati Corporation Commissioner N Mourya, Technical Advisor Rohit Kakkar, Sullurpet RDO Kiranmayi, were present during the visit.