Monsoon Update: IMD Warns of Low Pressure and Heavy Rains in Andhra Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning regarding the continuing low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, anticipating that it may develop into a full-fledged low-pressure system by Tuesday. The meteorological situation remains stable and periodic in the Southwest Bay of Bengal.
The IMD has highlighted the potential for heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday in regions including Kosandhra, Yanam, and Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh, as a result of this weather pattern. In addition to the low pressure, a trough extending from the southwest to the east-central Bay of Bengal is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall across Rayalaseema and parts of the southern coast over the next few days.
Forecasters predict that the low-pressure system will progressively move westward towards the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka within the next 48 hours. Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay alert and prepare for possible heavy rains during this period, as the IMD continues to monitor the situation closely.