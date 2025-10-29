Montha batters Nellore, administration on toes

Nellore: The coastal district of Nellore reeled under the impact of Montha cyclone, which intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday, bringing with it torrential rains that disrupted normal life across the region. The district recorded an average rainfall of 62 mm, with total precipitation touching 2,355.8 mm across all 38 mandals. Kavali mandal received the highest rainfall of 107 mm, while Rapur recorded the lowest at 19 mm.

Following government directions, the district administration suspended vehicular movement on state and national highways until conditions improve. Educational institutions have also been declared closed on Wednesday (October 29) as a precautionary measure.

Officials said around 1,300 linked irrigation tanks, locally known as ‘GolusukattuCheruvulu’ and constructed about 300 years ago during British rule, are now in spate, posing a severe threat of inundation to nearby villages. Major streams, including Munneru Vagu, Yerravagu, Peddavagu, Swarnamukhi, Kalangi, Bloggeru, and Beeraperu, are overflowing, forcing the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to halt operations in several areas.

APSRTC Nellore regional manager Sk Shamim told The Hans India that nearly 40 percent of bus services under Atmakur, Kandukur, Kavali, Nellore-I, Nellore-II, and Udayagiri depots have been suspended. Long-distance services to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Vijayawada have also been affected due to overflowing culverts and rivulets. Tragically, one life was lost when 13-year-old Konangi Teja from Ramanaidupalle village in Marripadu mandal drowned after slipping into a stream despite repeated government warnings against venturing near water bodies.

Meanwhile, 51,000 cusecs of floodwater are being released from Somasila reservoir into the sea to prevent flooding of nearby villages. The Kandaleru reservoir currently holds 59 tmcft against its full reservoir level of 63 tmcft.

Superintendent of Police Agitha Vegendla inspected Munneru stream in Lingasamudram mandal and directed police to prevent people and cattle from crossing swollen streams. She also visited a rehabilitation centre at Mudivarthipalem to review relief measures.

District collector Himanshu Shukla and special officer Yuvaraj instructed all revenue divisional officers and staff to remain in their headquarters until normalcy is restored. The Collector said one NDRF team in Nellore and one SDRF team in Kavali are on standby for rescue operations. He confirmed that, apart from the boy’s death, no major human or cattle casualties have been reported so far.