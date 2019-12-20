'Mooting three capitals is not a good move,' Former CS IYR Krishna Rao responds to AP capital issue

The former chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh and BJP leader IYR Krishna Rao has said that Chief Minister YS Jagan is going with a perfect plan concerning capital. Krishna Rao expressed his views on the remarks of the three capitals raised by Jagan. He added that the infrastructure needed for the capital could be built at the cost of less than a thousand crores on a global scale in Visakhapatnam.

The executive capital Visakhapatnam will be put in line with Legislature Capital in Amravati. He said the argument for setting up a High Court in Kurnool is a long wish of the people. However, he said that the three capitals are not fair; a wide range of research is needed for this.

He said that Vizag has the potential to develop like Hyderabad. Yet he pointed out that the need for legislature and executive body at a single place. The former CS opined that there is no need for collecting thousands of acres in Amravati. "Investing crores of rupees in Amravati would be a waste of money as it takes a hundred years to make Amaravati as a city," IYR Krishna Rao concluded.