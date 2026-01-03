More attention now on resolving public issues

Anakapalli: Every eligible poor will get ration cards and house sites for certain, assured Urban Finance and Infrastructure Corporation chairman Peela Govinda Satyanarayana.

Receiving grievances at the party office on Friday in Anakapalli, he said that the platform aims at resolving the issues and grievances of the general public.

Appealing to the Urban Finance and Infrastructure Corporation chairman, villagers of Mondipalem of Sundarayya Peta Panchayat flagged kidney issues that are rampant in their village. They requested the former MLA to set up RO plant so that the locals gain access to safe potable water. Responding to them, Govinda Satyanarayana assured that it will be looked into by incorporating MPLADs funds. Requirement of high mast lights, issue of passbooks for farmers, construction of TIDCO houses, issue of ration cards and pensions, facilitation of CC roads, drains along with others, were brought to the fore by the locals.