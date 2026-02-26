Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2026: Balanced and NCERT-Based Paper

New Delhi: The Class 12 Geography Board examination was perceived as easy to moderate in difficulty, according to Dr. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh.

Sharing her analysis, Dr. Kapur stated that the question paper was strictly based on NCERT and was well-structured, adhering closely to the prescribed sample paper pattern. She noted that while the overall paper was straightforward, the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) required in-depth analysis and careful attempts by students.

The source-based questions demanded attentive reading and analytical understanding but were manageable for well-prepared students. The long-answer section provided adequate internal choices, enabling students to select and attempt questions strategically.

Map-based questions featured familiar and anticipated topics, allowing students to respond with confidence.

Overall, the examination maintained a balanced composition of concept-oriented and direct questions, aligning well with the prescribed syllabus and expected examination pattern, she added.