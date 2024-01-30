More competition in TDP than in ruling party

Kurnool: There seems to be intense competition for Kurnool Lok Sabha ticket in TDP compared with YSRCP. Several aspirants are in the race for this Parliament constituency which has seven segments i.e. Kodumur, Yemmiganur, Mantralayam, Adoni, Alur, Pathikonda and Kurnool.

According to political sources, former Union minister Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy is trying to get the ticket. On the other hand, the MLC and TDP Kurnool district president BT Naidu is also aspiring for the ticket.

If TDP decides to field a Backward Class (BC) candidate then BT Naidu could be the MP candidate, according to party sources. Apart from these two leaders a new comer Kurva Nagaraj's name is also making rounds in social platform.

The sources stated that the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu seems to be thinking out of the box to give ticket to former BJP Rajya Sabha Member T G Venkatesh. In fact, the TDP is ally of Jana Sena Party (JSP) while JSP is also in alliance with BJP at the Centre.

In this case, to win the Kurnool Lok Sabha seat, either of the two parties, TDP or JSP may field Venkatesh. If TDP decides to leave the seat to Jana Sena, it would certainly give the ticket to Venkatesh, say sources. Venkatesh is a senior leader and has a strong hold in the constituency.

The YSRCP has made Kurnool Corporation Mayor BY Ramaiah as in-charge for constituency for the time being. In due course of time, Ramaiah may be replaced with another candidate.

Sources said that if the TDP or JSP party confirm TG Venkatesh then Ramaiah would face a tough time.

Meeniga Madhusudhan Naidu, a resident of Nagendra Nagar in Kurnool town is also trying for the MP ticket from YSRCP.

Bellary MLA Sree Ramulu is a relative of Madhusudhan Naidu and is lobbying for him. With the recommendations of Sree Ramulu, the MP seat was given to Santha Kumari at Hindupur by the YSR Congress. If the ruling party does not give ticket to Ramaiah, then Madhusudhan Naidu stands a chance.