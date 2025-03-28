Live
More than 800 avail services at HPCL health camp
Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) organised a three-day free mega general health camp for contract workmen at Occupational Health Centre (OHC), Visakh Refinery in Visakhapatnam.
The camp was conducted in association with the ESI Hospital with the support of five specialist doctors, including a general physician, an orthopaedic, a pulmonologist, a gynaecologist and an ENT surgeon.
Inaugurated by Abhishek Trivedi, executive director, VRMP and Ganta Kiran Kumar, chief general manager (HR) in the presence of BV Ramanamurthy, medical superintendent, ESI Hospital, the camp provided OPD treatment for general health ailments, carried out blood investigations for the people and distributed free medicines.
Addressing the gathering, Abhishek Trivedi stressed on the HPCL’s commitment to promoting and maintaining health and wellbeing of contract workmen at Visakh Refinery. Ganta Kiran Kumar urged the contract workmen to avail the opportunity.
Dr Ramanamurthy highlighted the importance of regular health check-ups and preventive measures to avoid common diseases. The president and executive members of the HPCL VR Contractors Welfare Association participated in the camp that witnessed an encouraging response from 823 participants who availed the platform.