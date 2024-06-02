Live
More than Tsunami's impact, voters in AP will give befitting results
More than Tsunami's impact, voters in AP will give befitting results
Anakapalli: Anakapalli Lok Sabha alliance candidate CM Ramesh said the Centre would give top priority to the development of Anakapalli along with other districts in the country.
Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he assured that Anakapalli would be developed as one of the best parliamentary constituencies in the country.
Attracting new industries and providing job opportunities to the youth would be some of the main focus areas in the coming days, Ramesh assured.
Expressing confidence that it would be a clean sweep for the alliance parties in Andhra Pradesh, CM Ramesh stated that the voters came forward to extend their support to the alliance like Tsunami and the result would have a huge impact than the calamity.
Speaking about the exit polls that were in favour of YSRCP, the MP candidate said, "It would cost Rs.8 crore to Rs.10 crore to conduct a survey in 175 assembly constituencies and 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state. Who has funded these agencies needs to be exposed."
During elections, several ruling party leaders have gone to extremes. Soon, their accounts will be looked into, Ramesh mentioned, adding that those indulged in corruption will not be spared by the BJP government.