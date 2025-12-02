‘Morning nutrition’ comes as a big relief to govt school students

Visakhapatnam: When District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad visited government schools in recent times, he was moved by the way some of the children turned up at the campus on an empty stomach.

In a step to reach out to such students, the District Collector approached The Akshaya Patra Foundation and proposed to provide nutritious breakfast to students.

Accepting the proposal, The Akshaya Patra Foundation came forward to distribute breakfast to government school children under the banner ‘morning nutrition programme’.

Students were delighted when the District Collector distributed breakfast to them.

As part of the programme introduced in December, nutritious millet-based food and protein bars will be provided to government school students three days a week -- Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

With the support of donors, the ‘morning nutrition programme’ will continue till March next. Based on response, the foundation officials informed that it will be incorporated for six days a week.

The state government has been providing mid-day meals to government school students.

As many students studying in government schools belong to weaker sections, the ‘morning nutrition programme’ comes as a big relief to them.