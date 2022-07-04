  • Menu
Mother along with two children commits suicide in Kadapa over family problems

A tragic incident took place in Yarraguntla of Kadapa district where a mother and two children committed suicide by jumping into a well in Yarraguntla.

A tragic incident took place in Yarraguntla of Kadapa district where a mother and two children committed suicide by jumping into a well in Yarraguntla. The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Devi, Akshaya (8), and Revanth (6). Going into the details, Lakshmi Devi, a resident of Yarraguntla, committed suicide by jumping into the floodwaters of the mine being excavated behind the Anjaneyaswamy temple on Vempally Road, along with her two children.

On the information of the locals, the police reached the spot and started rescue operations. First, the bodies of children were found, while Lakshmi Devi's body was found floating in the depths.

The three bodies were taken to the hospital for post-mortem. Many believe that family quarrels are the cause of suicide. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

