Mother & Child hospital construction resumes

Guntur: East MLA Mustafa and Gymkhana representatives on Monday inspected the Matha Shisu Samrakshana hospital building construction, which is being constructed in Guntur Government Hospital premises here.

The hospital construction was stopped midway and recently the Medical and Health Minister laid foundation again. The works are going on.

In this context, Gymkhana representatives Venigalla Bala Bhaskar Rao, Alla Srinivas Reddy, Hanumantha Rao, Goutam, East MLA Mustafa and others along with Hospital Superintendent Dr Prabhavati inspected the works.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that the construction was taken up with Rs 85 crore funds. They said that they are trying to collect more funds since the construction needs more money and requested people to donate for the purpose. In the memory of NRI Kanuri Ramachandra Rao, his family members donated Rs 20 crores, they informed.

MLA Mustafa expressed happy over the construction of the hospital and assured of extending cooperation on behalf of the government.