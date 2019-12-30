Prakasam: In an incident, a mother forcibly gets marry her minor daughter in Prakasam district. This incident came into light when the victim (15) lodged a complaint with Vetapalem police station on Sunday.

According to the police, the girl's parents got separated 15 years ago. But the girl stayed with her father and visit her mother's house at Jandrapeta.

However, three months ago, the girl went to visit her mother. In this context, the mother took the daughter by saying that she would drop her at the father's place and then forcibly married her to man by name Vamshi Krishna of Chirala at Pavuluru Anjaneya Swamy temple. Since then, the girl has been locked up in the house.

However, with great difficulty, the girl managed to escape and approached the Vetapalem police station on Sunday. Upon receiving the complaint from the victim, the police have registered a Zero FIR and transferred the case to the Inkollu police station.