Mother-son duo electrocuted to death in farm fields in Vizianagaram

A tragic incident took place in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh where a mother and son died due to electrocution while going to work in the field. The incident took place in the Vavilapadu village of Vepada mandal in the district.



The mother and son went to the farm to water their farm. While switching on the electric motor there, he got electrocuted and died on the spot. When the nearby farmers noticed and gave information, the family members came and saw the dead bodies and started wailing.



After filing a complaint with the police, the police reached the spot and inspected the scene. The bodies of the mother and son have been taken to the hospital for post-mortem and a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.