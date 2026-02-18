MoU signed to strengthen research and academic excellence

Visakhapatnam: In a step towards advancing research and fostering academic excellence, Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (VIIT) (Autonomous), Duvvada, entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SR University, Warangal.

Aimed to strengthen collaborative efforts in the domains of science, technology and innovation, the agreement paves the way for impactful research and knowledge sharing between the two institutions.

As part of the MoU, both the institutions will undertake joint research projects, facilitate exchange and co-supervision of research scholars and promote the shared utilisation of advanced laboratories and research infrastructure. The partnership will also encourage interdisciplinary and innovation-driven research initiatives designed to address contemporary scientific and technological challenges. This collaboration is expected to enhance the quality, relevance, and societal impact of research outcomes while fostering a vibrant culture of academic inquiry and excellence.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of P. Venkata Ramana Rao, Registrar and R. Prashanth Kumar, assistant professor, SR University, Kranthi Kumar Gangu, dean, Research and Development, Mohan Mahanti, head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering and K. Rohith Kumar, head, department of cyber security, VIIT.

J Sudhakar, Principal and V Madhusudhana Rao, Rector of the VIIT mentioned that such strategic academic collaborations play a crucial role in strengthening the research ecosystem, promoting innovation and building strong national academic networks.

The MoU marks an important milestone in the institution’s continued commitment to research advancement and excellence in higher education.