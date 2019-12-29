Movie Mughal Late Dr Ramanaidu's house was duped of a huge sum of Jewellery in Karamchedu

Bapatla former MP and Movie Mughal late Dr Daggubati Ramanaidu's house was duped on Friday in Karamchedu. The thieves cracked the Almaras and plundered with jewellers. The incident took place at midnight on Friday near the Karamchedu The villagers were shocked to learn the incident.

According to police, Dr Daggubati Ramanaidu, a film producer and movie mogul house at the Chinabenthena Center Library Bazaar in the heart of Karamachedu was duped. His brother Dagbubati Rammohanrao (Mohan Babu) is currently residing in the house of Ramanaidu. Since his daughters are in Hyderabad, the couple often go to Hyderabad and stay for a week or ten days. On the 16th of this month, the Mohan Babu couple went to Hyderabad.

The villagers say that the robbers, who confirmed about the news of the family being out of station planned the robbery and stolen huge sums of jewellery. The house manager Narasimha Rao and Sujatha came to the spot on Saturday morning and noticed that the main door of the house was broken and informed the office manager, Talluri Srinivasa Rao.

He informed the police who along with clues team from Ongole have thoroughly examined the spot. DSP Jayarama Subbareddy inspected the site of the incident and inquired from the police officers.

According to CI Srinivasa Rao, 10 kg of silver, 20 gms of gold worth Rs. 60,000.The CI said that the Mohan Babu family is coming from Hyderabad and after their arrival the details of the robbery will be fully investigated.