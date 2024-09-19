  • Menu
MP Adala appointed as YSRCP Nellore in-charge

MP Adala appointed as YSRCP Nellore in-charge
YSRCP founder-president and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting with Nellore district party leaders at Tadepalli camp office on Wednesday

Nellore : YSRCP has appointed former Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy as the Parliament in-charge and Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, who was party district president, as the city in-charge.

According to sources, during a review meeting held with the leaders of Nellore district at Tadepalli camp office on Wednesday, party founder-president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the names of Adala and Parvathareddy, late on Wednesday. It also came to know that Parvathareddy was also appointed as Venkatagiri constituency party observer. In a statement on Wednesday, Adala Prabhakara Reddy assured that he will work hard to strengthen the party in all the seven Assembly segments by coordinating party leaders and functionaries.

