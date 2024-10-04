MP Ambika appointed as member of Parliament panel

Anantapur: Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana has been appointed as the member of the Central Labour, Textiles and Skill Development Standing Committee.

Ambika Lakshminarayana, the first elected MP from Anantapur, is already a member of the Central OBC and Silk Board Welfare, and now the Central government has appointed the MP as a member of the prestigious Labour, Textiles and Skill Development Standing Committee.

The MP is one of the 21 MPs from Lok Sabha and 10 MPs from Rajya Sabha that were as the committee members.

MP Lakshminarayana extended special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for giving him the opportunity to be a member of the Central Labour, Textiles and Skill Development Standing Committee.