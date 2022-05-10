MP Gurumoorthy bats for Gudimallam temple renovation

Tirupati: MP Dr M Gurumoorthy held hectic discussions for two days at his office in the city towards modernisation of the famous Gudimallam temple. Considered as one of the oldest temples, it was built during Chola and Pallava dynasties during 3rd century BC. Known as Parasurameswara temple, its sanctum has an ancient linga that can be seen phallic in shape.

The temple is located about 30 km away from the pilgrim city in Yerpedu mandal on the banks of Swarnamukhi river. The MP wanted to develop the temple by providing various amenities for devotees and asked the officials to prepare plans. He told them to work in coordination in preparing an action plan.

As part of modernisation, air conditioners will be set up in the temple along with beautification of Pushkarini apart from creating various other facilities. Officials of endowments, tourism, archaeology, engineering departments, temple executive officer and others took part in the discussions.