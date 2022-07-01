MP GVL Narasimha Rao expresses surprise over state's top rank

Visakhapatnam: Referring to the top rank achieved by the state in the Ease of Doing Business ranked by the Business Reform Action Plan for 2020-21, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao expressed wonder over the same as AP registered no investments.

At a media conference held here on Friday, he observed that even the existing industries were disappearing from the state one after the other. He mentioned that the ground realities were not taken into account while assessing the rank. The MP said he would take up the issue forward and dig out the facts behind ranking AP as number one in the Ease of Doing Business.

About the BJP's focus on AP in the next elections, the MP said the BJP would grow stronger in the days to come as people lost faith in the YSRCP as well as TDP. He exuded confidence about BJP emerging victorious in the next elections in both AP and Telangana.

About the fishing harbor modernisation and setting up of cruise terminal in Visakhapatnam, the MP responded that both would be readied by next year.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at Gajuwaka, involving the party activists of 64 and 65 wards. BJP constituency coordinator K Narasinga Rao, district parliamentary president M Raveendra, among others were present.