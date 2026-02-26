  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Accident on Tirumala Down Ghat Road Claims One Life

  • Created On:  26 Feb 2026 11:35 AM IST
Accident on Tirumala Down Ghat Road Claims One Life
X

An accident took place on Tirumala Down Ghat Road when a motorcycle lost control at the 30th turn.

An accident took place on Tirumala Down Ghat Road when a motorcycle lost control at the 30th turn. The incident resulted in one person’s death and another sustaining serious injuries.

The deceased was identified as Natarajan from Mittapette village in Arakkonam taluka, Tamil Nadu. The injured individual, Muniratnam, is receiving treatment at Tirupati Swims hospital.

Tags

Tirumala Down Ghat Road accident30th turn motorcycle crashNatarajan Arakkonam deathMuniratnam injured Swims hospitalTirupati ghat road mishap
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Accident on Tirumala Down Ghat Road Claims One Life

An accident took place on Tirumala Down Ghat Road when a motorcycle lost control at the 30th turn.

Accident on Tirumala Down Ghat Road Claims One Life

National News

More
Share it
X