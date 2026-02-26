Accident on Tirumala Down Ghat Road Claims One Life
An accident took place on Tirumala Down Ghat Road when a motorcycle lost control at the 30th turn. The incident resulted in one person’s death and another sustaining serious injuries.
The deceased was identified as Natarajan from Mittapette village in Arakkonam taluka, Tamil Nadu. The injured individual, Muniratnam, is receiving treatment at Tirupati Swims hospital.
