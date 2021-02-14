MP Kesineni launches campaign for Vijayawada Municipal Corporation polls

Vijayawada: TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) launched a campaign for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) polls on Sunday by conducting door-to-door canvassing in 44 division in West Assembly constituency limits. He met the voters and explained the development works taken up during the TDP rule in Vijayawada and appealed people to vote for the TDP in the municipal corporation elections.

The State Election Commission issued notification in March 2020 for the VMC polls but cancelled later due to outbreak of Covid pandemic. The contestants have filed the nomination papers. It is expected the SEC will resume the election process for the municipal polls after completing the village panchayat polls. Political parties are gearing up for the polls expecting EC to resume the polling process to conduct the municipal polls as early as possible.

During the campaign, MP Nani lashed out at the YSRCP particularly the Vijayawada West Assembly MLA and Endowments minister Velampalli Srinivas alleging that he had been robbing the temples. He alleged the Endowments minister completely ignored the people's problems in the constituency. The development was crippled in the constituency due to the negligence of the MLA. TDP leaders Md Fataulla and others participated in the campaign.

Kesineni Swetha, daughter of the MP Kesineni Srinivas and mayoral candidate of the TDP, campaigned in 40th division along with the local TDP leaders. She alleged the common people are suffering due to the rising prices of essential commodities and the State and Central governments fail to check the soaring prices. She assured that she would try to resolve the drainage problem in Bala Bhaskar Nagar and appealed to the local residents to vote for the TDP in the VMC polls.

TDP leaders Ganne Prasad, V Bhargav Naidu and others participated in the canvassing. Several hundred local TDP workers, supporters and others participated in the campaign.