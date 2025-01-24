MP launches distribution of sports kits to students

Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Sivanath on Thursday launched the distribution of sports kits to the government schools. The MP on the first day handed over the sports kits to five schools in a programme held at the Gandhiji Municipal Corporation High School in One Town.

The MP with a view to promoting sports and games and developing the sports grounds distributing sports kits with his own funds to 145 schools in the constituency limits. The sports kit consists of volleyball net, volley balls, Throw ball net, Hand balls, Shuttle nets, Skipping ropes, Ball badminton kit, high jump stand and take off boards.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said the sports kits distribution programme started on Thursday to mark the birthday of minister Nara Lokesh. He recalled the former CM and the TDP founder NTR had studied in Gandhiji VMC school. Sivanath said he decided to develop the grounds in the government schools and distribute the sports kits in 145 schools. He said as per the instructions of Lokesh mega teachers and parents meet conducted in all schools in the state.

District Educational Officer UV Subbarao thanked the MP for distribution of sports kits and taking initiative to develop the grounds in the government schools. School Games Federation state secretary G Bhanu Murthy and school HM Mallikarjuna Reddy, Minority leader MD Fataulla and others were present.