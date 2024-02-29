  • Menu
MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu to join TDP on March 2

Guntur : MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu to shift his loyalty to TDP on March 2. TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will address the Telugu Desam Pilustondi Ra Kadili Ra public meeting in Gurazala on March 2.

He will join TDP in the public meeting to be held in Dachepalli of Gurazala Assembly constituency on March 2.

