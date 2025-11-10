MP lays stone for internal roads at Gollapudi AMC

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni said that the welfare and development of farmers is the top priority of the NDA coalition government. He informed that Rs 10 crore had been sanctioned by the state government for various works in the Gollapudi Agriculture Market Yard, including the internal roads.

MP Sivanath, along with Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, and Gollapudi Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Narra Vasu, laid the foundation stone for the construction of internal roads worth Rs 1.50 crore at the Gollapudi Agricultural Market Yard in Vijayawada Rural Mandal on Sunday. They also inaugurated a grain procurement centre and inspected the paddy brought for sale by farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Sivanath assured that the Gollapudi Market Committee would be developed into one of the most prestigious market yards in the state.

Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad said development works worth Rs 10.35 crore are underway for the benefit of farmers and local residents.

Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said the NDA coalition government has become a “Rythu Bandhu Government,” with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu prioritising farmer welfare. He said Rs 7,000 has already been credited to farmers’ accounts as the first instalment of the promised Rs 20,000 assistance.

TDP State Organising Secretary Bommasani Subba Rao, Market Committee Vice-Chairman Pala Madhav, former MPP Vadlamudi Jagan Mohan Rao, leaders Vadlamudi Chalapathi Rao, Nutulapati Venkateswara Rao, besides Market Committee Directors and others participated in the programme.