Greeting card-making contest brings out talent among children

Vijayawada: A greeting card–making competition was conducted with great enthusiasm and cheer for children at the Tagore Library here on Sunday to welcome the New Year. More than 30 students from various schools participated in the event.

Using a variety of colourful papers and craft materials, the children showcased their creativity by designing innovative and attractive greeting cards, each trying to outdo the other with unique ideas and designs. The library premises was filled with excitement and festive spirit as the young participants expressed their joy through art.

Speaking on the occasion, librarian Ramadevi said that the children bid farewell to 2025 and warmly welcomed 2026 by enthusiastically creating New Year greeting cards. She encouraged all students to make a small resolution as they step into the New Year—to study well, achieve better marks in 2026 than in 2025, and bring pride to their parents and teachers.

The programme witnessed the participation of library staff members V Dhanalakshmi and M Venkateswarlu, along with students from various schools and their parents, making the event a memorable and inspiring one for all present.