MP Margani Bharat Ram inspects medical college construction works

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram said the construction of work of Government Medical College is progressing rapidly with the most advanced technology in Rajahmundry. On Tuesday, he inspected the construction works of the Government Medical College along with the officials.

He said that while the State government has granted permission for the establishment of 16 medical colleges in the State, the Central government is providing funds for the construction of five of these colleges.

The Central government is providing funds for the buildings of medical colleges being constructed in Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Nandyala and Machilipatnam and the State government is granting funds to the remaining 11 medical colleges, he explained.

The construction of G Plus 1

Medical College in Rajahmundry on three acres is a major asset for the city, he added.

APMSIDC SE S Subrahmanyam, EE K Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy, MEIL vice-president P Manikumar Reddy have accompanied the MP during the inspection.