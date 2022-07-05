MP Margani Bharat's phone goes missing

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat has lost his mobile phone and complained to Korukonda police that his phone was stolen at Madurapudi airport. He took selfies with many at the airport while giving send-off to Minister Roja on Tuesday morning.

The MP reportedly said that he took a selfie with a woman from Gadala village and after that his phone was missing.

The investigation conducted by the Korukonda police led to a controversy. It seems that when the police went to the house of the woman mentioned in the MP's complaint, she resisted.

She reportedly complained to the CM's office saying that the police had illegally entered her house and harassed her. When tried to get an explanation over this dispute, neither the MP and the woman were available on phone.

Speaking on this, Korukonda SI Sharada Ramesh said that the MP's complaint was true, and FIR has also been filed. While tracking the phone number, it was shown that MP's number was in an area in Gadala. So, the police went there and questioned, SI said. He added that investigation is going on and will be completed soon.