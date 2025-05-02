  • Menu
MP meets VSP accident victim
Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament Mathukumilli Sribharat met Venkateswara Rao at Seven Hills Hospital, who fell ill after a gas leak occurred while replacing a pipe in the blast furnace of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament Mathukumilli Sribharat met Venkateswara Rao at Seven Hills Hospital, who fell ill after a gas leak occurred while replacing a pipe in the blast furnace of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

He was undergoing treatment in the hospital. After learning about his health from the doctors, the MP spoke with the family members and gave them confidence. He assured them that necessary assistance would be provided to the victim.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said, “I have collected complete details about the incident. I will ensure that appropriate steps are taken to prevent such incidents from recurring in future. The life of workers is precious and we will ensure that safety standards are followed in the plant without any deviation.”

He underlined the need for strict implementation of safety rules during the maintenance work carried out in industries.

