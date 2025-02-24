Live
- Bengal dancer dies in accident while escaping drunk youths
- Praising Vijayan: Has Shashi Tharoor bitten off more than he can chew?
- Viraja Frills Womenswear Brand New Store Launch at Kukatpally by Mrs Mitalee Agrawal, Mrs India Telangana Crown winner 2025
- Air Force Base in Bangladesh attacked, several injured
- Snapdragon’s AI PC Revolution: How Qualcomm is Bringing Next-Gen Computing to India via Croma Stores
- CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Amgen India Facility in Hyderabad
- Why Fruit Juice Might Not Be the Best Breakfast Choice
- Right time to invest in Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi at Global Investors Summit
- Detailed planning must to implement schemes
- Govt backs India Inc. bid to become major exporter of power equipment
Just In
MP pats skater Jessy Raj
Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar congratulated Jessy Raj, the winner of the gold medal in international skating. Skater Jessie Raj along with her parents met the MP at the Eluru camp office on Sunday.
Eluru: Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar congratulated Jessy Raj, the winner of the gold medal in international skating. Skater Jessie Raj along with her parents met the MP at the Eluru camp office on Sunday. Jessie Raj explained to Mahesh Kumar about her achievements in skating on national and international platforms.
Jessy Raj expressed her aspiration to MP Mahesh Kumar that winning a gold medal in the Olympics is her life’s dream. MP Mahesh Kumar wholeheartedly congratulated Jessy Raj, who is showing extraordinary talent in skating at the age of 14.
MP Mahesh Kumar praised Jessie Raj, who won the gold medal in the World Skate Oceania Pacific Cup Championship held in New Zealand and received the Prime Minister’s Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Draupadi Murmu, for bringing recognition to Eluru district worldwide.
MP assured Jessy Raj’s family members that he would provide all his support and cooperation. He promised that he would make arrangements to meet Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu soon.