MP pats skater Jessy Raj

Eluru: Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar congratulated Jessy Raj, the winner of the gold medal in international skating. Skater Jessie Raj along with her parents met the MP at the Eluru camp office on Sunday. Jessie Raj explained to Mahesh Kumar about her achievements in skating on national and international platforms.

Jessy Raj expressed her aspiration to MP Mahesh Kumar that winning a gold medal in the Olympics is her life’s dream. MP Mahesh Kumar wholeheartedly congratulated Jessy Raj, who is showing extraordinary talent in skating at the age of 14.

MP Mahesh Kumar praised Jessie Raj, who won the gold medal in the World Skate Oceania Pacific Cup Championship held in New Zealand and received the Prime Minister’s Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Draupadi Murmu, for bringing recognition to Eluru district worldwide.

MP assured Jessy Raj’s family members that he would provide all his support and cooperation. He promised that he would make arrangements to meet Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu soon.