MP promises modern equipment to GGH

Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni conducted a review of the ongoing development works at Vijayawada Government Hospital on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Vijayawada Central MLA and Government Whip Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, East MLA Gadde Rammohan, and senior hospital officials.

The review focused on the hospital’s progress, fund utilisation, and future requirements to enhance patient care.

Speaking at the meeting, MP Sivanath appreciated the hospital staff, noting that operations previously possible only in corporate private hospitals are now successfully performed at the government facility.

He said the government would provide modern equipment requested by the doctors and ensure the latest technologies are introduced gradually.

He added that once the new hospital building is completed, advanced services will be available for the public, particularly for the underprivileged.

MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao congratulated the doctors for their dedication, noting that all department heads participated in the review. He assured that the requested modern equipment would be provided soon.

GGH Superintendent Dr A Venkateswarlu expressed satisfaction over the support from the MP and Collector. He said the administration agreed to supply all required equipment, helping the hospital continue to provide timely and effective treatment.