MP promises tomato incubation centre in Anantapur district

Anantapur: Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah said a tomato incubation centre will be set up in the district in two months and subsequently, separate incubation centres for groundnut and orange will also become a reality soon.

Initially, the tomato incubation centre will produce tomato ketchup, powder, sauce and other by-products. Squash and juice will be produced with orange and salted, roasted peanuts and peanut butter will be made with groundnuts which are in great demand in Western countries.

Speaking to 'The Hans India' on Saturday, Rangaiah called for setting up of food processing units based on groundnut, tomato and orange plantations in the district.

He said the future belongs to the food processing industry. Even water has become a commercial commodity, he said, citing huge business of bottled water. He said that the state and Central governments have formulated schemes to give a fillip to the food processing industry.

MP Rangaiah said that the government was ready to extend technical assistance to anyone willing to set up food processing units in the district. Any business venture would fail if consumers' interests are not taken care of. Marketing of products and transportation should be taken into consideration while preparing detailed project reports, he added.

Raptadu MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy told 'The Hans India' that processing units should be set up keeping in view the tomato exports to Asian countries and the preservation techniques that should be adopted while exporting tomatoes that far.

A variety of products can be produced at the processing units, including tomato paste, tomato powder and tomato sauce, etc., Besides, groundnut crop and orange processing units are in great demand.