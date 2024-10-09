MP Putta Mahesh Kumar thanks PM Modi for funding Polavaram

Eluru: Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar thanked the Central government for releasing funds of Rs 2,800 crore for Polavaram project. He welcomed allocation of Rs 800 crore towards reimbursement of old bills and Rs 2,000 crore to take up works as an advance.

MP Mahesh Kumar, on behalf of the people of the state, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for agreeing to provide the advance. He said that the Central government has been reimbursing the funds since Polavaram was declared a national project in 2014.”

After the formation of the coalition government in the state, steps are being taken towards the realisation of the Polavaram project. A new DPR of the project with Rs 30,436 crore was approved by the Central Government less than a month ago. As a result of which there was an opportunity to get additional Rs 12,157 crore from the Centre.

MP Mahesh Kumar praised the efforts made by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to persuade the Central government to agree to give funds.