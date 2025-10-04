MP reviews central govt schemes

Ongole: MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at the Collectorate on Friday and reviewed the implementation of various Central government-sponsored programmes in Prakasam district.

District Collector P Raja Babu, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, Muthumula Ashok Reddy, and Kandula Narayana Reddy, along with officials from various district departments, attended the meeting. The review covered progress under various schemes, including District Rural Development Agency programmes, PM Grameen Sadak Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, AMRUT 1 and 2, Panchayat Raj initiatives, national highways, and the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

MP Srinivasulu Reddy said that the DISHA quarterly reviews monitor approximately 42 welfare and development programmes funded by the central government. He emphasised that officials must implement schemes efficiently to ensure benefits reach every eligible beneficiary. He specifically directed electricity department officials to strengthen the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar scheme, noting the Chief Minister’s special focus on providing solar connections to one crore households.

MLAs raised various constituency-specific concerns, including pension eligibility issues, drinking water pipeline problems, road repairs, and verification of disability certificates. Mayor Sujatha requested the desilting of Poturaju Kaluva and Nalla Kaluva in the town of Ongole. Multiple MPPs and ZPTCs participated, highlighting local issues requiring administrative attention and resolution. Collector Rajababu instructed officials to address issues raised bypublic representatives and involve them in the implementation of field-level programmes.