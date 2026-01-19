Bihar Development Summit highlights role of Biharis in nation building: Eatala

Hyderabad: The Bihar Development Summit 2026, held at T-Hub in Hyderabad, on Sunday turned into a platform celebrating the contribution of Biharis to India’s growth story. Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Malkajgiri MP Eatela Rajender praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, noting that India has reached a stage where it can “feed the world” and has earned global respect over the past 11 years.

Rajender emphasised that the Prime Minister’s vision of a Developed India by 2047 requires every state to progress, with Bihar playing a crucial role. “Modi ji has said that for India to develop, states must develop. A developed Bihar is essential for a developed India,” he remarked. He highlighted that Biharis are present in every sector--agriculture, dairy, poultry, infrastructure--and their hard work has been vital to national development.

Recalling his tenure as Health Minister during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rajender shared emotional memories of migrant workers in Hyderabad. “I saw thousands of Biharis and people from other states walking home. It brought tears to my eyes. That is why we arranged special trains to send them safely,” he said. He added that after the pandemic, rice millers, oil millers, and real estate developers requested the government to bring back Bihari workers, underscoring their indispensability.

Rajender also pointed to Bihar’s demographic strength, noting that while youth constitute 26 per cent of India’s population, Bihar’s share is 36 per cent. He praised their commitment and work ethic, saying it was well recognised across the country. He cited the 2024–25 Union Budget, where Prime Minister Modi allocated Rs 4 lakh crore to tackle unemployment, as evidence of the government’s focus on empowering youth.

The MP described Malkajgiri as Mini-India with people from all states living together, and stressed that Modi’s governance has strengthened the feeling of unity among Indians despite diversity. He also referred to Bihar’s recent electoral victory for the BJP, attributing it to people’s aspiration for a “Developed Bihar” and the end of “jungle raj.”

Rajender assured full support to Biharis living in Telangana, acknowledging their role in the state’s industries even before independence. He concluded by reiterating that their contribution is integral to India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The summit was attended by several dignitaries, including IPS officer Vikas Vaibhav, MLA Mithilesh Tiwari, Rajeev Ranjan Singh, former MLA Lalan Kalwar, Syed Sameed, Naveen Kumar Singh, Binith, Sonu Kumar Sharma and Love Kumar.